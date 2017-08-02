LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality", "Vitality Biopharma", or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, is pleased to advise that on July 28, 2017, the Company closed on a $1 million private placement.

As previously described on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2017, on July 26, 2017, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement in a private placement of an aggregate of 666,667 shares of the Company's common stock and Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 333,334 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Warrants"), at a price of $1.50 per Share (the "Offering"). Each Warrant is immediately exercisable, expires on the three year anniversary of the date of issuance, and has an exercise price of $2.00 per share.

Vitality Biopharma plans to use the proceeds from this financing for cannabinoid pharmaceutical research and development as well as for general corporate purposes. Company CEO Robert Brooke notes, "We are excited to obtain this additional investment from institutional investors, which is very helpful as we advance our proprietary cannabosides into clinical development."

The shares and warrants described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the shares and of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

