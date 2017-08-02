OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ)(CSE: CRZ.CN)(CNSX: CRZ)(OTCQX: CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that one of its investee companies, AltMed, has agreed to combine its Florida operations with Plants of Ruskin Inc. ("Ruskin"), a multi-generational Florida cultivator, to form AltMed Florida. Ruskin has been granted one of only nine Medical Marijuana Treatment Center ("MMTC") licenses in Florida.

The formation of AltMed Florida will open the entire Florida market to AltMed's award-winning line of MuV™ cannabis infused products, which are anticipated to be available to patients statewide in Q1-2018 via delivery and through MuV by AltMed Florida dispensaries. AltMed Florida will grow its dispensary footprint with up to 25 total dispensaries available to it, as patient demand grows. Ruskin owns and has already received zoning, land use and permitting for its state-of-the-art 150,000-square-foot cultivation and manufacturing facility.

"The Florida medical cannabis market is highly regulated and AltMed has been pursuing a license opportunity in the State since its inception in 2014. AltMed is now uniquely positioned to deliver positive patient outcomes, rapidly gain a strong foothold in this growing market and drive significant value for CannaRoyalty shareholders," said Marc Lustig, CEO of CannaRoyalty. "AltMed's growth over the past two years and the international recognition it has received for its innovative line of MuV™ products, has proven that bringing pharmaceutical-industry standards of research, testing and production to the legal cannabis space, translates into commercial success. We are confident that there is currently no better entity in the Florida market to address the needs of patients in that State."

CannaRoyalty currently holds an 8.2% equity stake in AltMed, a 3.5% revenue royalty extending to December 31, 2025 on a number of its MuV products, as well as the right to license MuV products in Canada, Puerto Rico, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts. CannaRoyalty division CR Advisory Services Inc. also has an active consulting services agreement with AltMed.

MuV™

The MuV brand of cannabis infused products was launched in Arizona in 2016 and has quickly gained international attention and recognition. In its first six months alone, MuV received four best of Arizona medical cannabis awards, including two first prizes for its proprietary extractions that are the basis of all MuV products.

About AltMed

Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, headquartered in Sarasota, FL and doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated company that brings pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

About Plants of Ruskin Inc.

Plants of Ruskin was established in 1979 with a focus on quality and attention to detail. Plants of Ruskin founders, the Dickman Family, are fourth generation farmers with a long history of working in conjunction with the University of Florida including an endowed chair specifically dedicated to plant improvement.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio.

