A unit of Goldman Sachs and funds under Tennenbaum Capital Partners have jointly acquired Conergy Asia & ME and its subsidiaries from Kawa Solar Holdings.Singapore-based Conergy Asia & ME - a unit of German EPC specialist Conergy - develops, builds, finances and manages commercial, industrial and utility-scale PV systems throughout the world. It did not disclose the terms of the acquisition. "(This) investment reinforces our competitive position as a premier solar downstream player in the Asia-Pacific market," said Marc Lohoff, chief operating officer of Conergy.Alexander Lenz, chief executive of the company, said Tennenbaum Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs BDC - a business development firm managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management - will ...

