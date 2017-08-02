NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Justworks, the benefits, payroll, and HR support platform for small and mid-size businesses, today announced its partnership with Town Sports International (TSI), a leading owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., to offer corporate gym memberships to customers. TSI operates the New York Sports Clubs (NYSC), Boston Sports Clubs (BSC), Washington Sports Clubs (WSC) and Philadelphia Sports Clubs (PSC) brands. The partnership expands Justworks' health and wellness benefits, providing business owners with even more opportunities to offer competitive and comprehensive benefits to take better care of their employees.

"Justworks is leveling the playing field for small business owners by giving them access to big company benefits at small company rates, and this partnership with Town Sports International helps us continue to do that by offering more options for health and wellness," said Isaac Oates, CEO and founder of Justworks. "Physical health and work-life balance play a role in fostering a positive work culture -- something that more employees are looking for in their careers. We're excited to partner with Town Sports so that more employers can offer these resources, regardless of their business size."

In recent years, companies have started dedicating more resources to improving employee happiness in the workplace. In fact, a recent study reported that employee happiness led to a 12 percent spike in productivity, while unhappy workers proved 10 percent less productive. This partnership not only extends Justworks' corporate gym membership options, but underlines its commitment to employee happiness as well as contributes to this positive shift in workplace mentality.

This partnership enables Justworks to offer Town Sports International's memberships to NYSC, BSC, WSC and PSC at a discounted rate. With its established presence on the East Coast, Town Sports' network of clubs expands Justworks' existing offerings for customers in these markets. Corporate membership packages will be available to Justworks' over 2,000 businesses, including approximately 11,000 eligible employees, in these metropolitan cities. For more information on Justworks' solution, its innovative benefits offerings and the partnership with Town Sports International, visit: www.justworks.com.

About Justworks

Justworks helps entrepreneurs bolster their growing businesses with transparency, integrity and simplicity in mind. Justworks believes in leveling the playing field, and offering large company benefits for small businesses -- so they can provide the care their team deserves and compete for top talent. The ultimate goal is to free entrepreneurs to focus on what matters: building their business and creating a great place to work. To learn more about Justworks' fast and simple-to-use HR and payments platform visit https://justworks.com/ and follow on Twitter @JustworksHR.

Media Contact:

Justworks

Email Contact



