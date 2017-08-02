MILFORD, CT--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Leap the Pond, a leading provider of Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations, announced today that it has been named as an Intacct Partner of the Quarter by Intacct Corporation for the fourth quarter.

"We are honored to be named as an Intacct Partner of the Quarter. We take great pride in making sure the companies we do business with are making the right selection. It is important to us that they achieve their growth goals and that implementing Intacct makes a positive impact on their business," says David Furth, President and Co-Founder of Leap the Pond.

Taylor Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales, at Intacct says, "As an Intacct Premier Partner, Leap the Pond continues to demonstrate and deliver consistency. Their outstanding service and knowledge of Intacct is just one of the reasons why they continue to excel."

Previously, Leap the Pond has been named as an Intacct Partner of the Quarter for the first quarter in 2015 and in 2016. They were also named as the Intacct VAR Partner of the Year in 2016.

Leap the Pond will be showcasing Intacct, the leading provider of cloud-based EPP software at Accountex USA from September 6-8, 2017. To learn more about Leap the Pond or to download their latest eBook: Choosing the Right Middle-Market Accounting Solution, please visit: http://info.leapthepond.com/choosing-the-right-middle-market-accounting-solution

About Leap the Pond

Leap the Pond delivers Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations. It brings deep senior-level expertise in accounting, accounting operations and software implementation to help customers solve today's pressing challenges, such as revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, multi-entity consolidation, multi-system integration, and external and internal reporting. Since 2008, Leap the Pond has implemented Intacct in nearly 300 organizations, including Indeed, Bombora, Rapid Ratings, Continuity, and 4C Insight. More information can be found at www.leapthepond.com.

Join the discussion at LinkedIn, Twitter, or on our blog.

About Intacct:

Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct's innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients. The Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing.

On July 25, 2017, Sage announced the acquisition of Intacct, you can read the press release here.

Kate Johnson

Marketing Manager

Leap the Pond

203-361-9200 ext.23