Global Oxygen Concentrators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Inogen, Invacare & Koninklijke Philips

The global oxygen concentrators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Oxygen Concentrators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing partnership and collaboration activities. The global oxygen concentrators market is saturated with the presence of many vendors. Hence, it is necessary to maintain the market share in a competitive environment that leads to the adoption of strategic partnerships. A strategic alliance including partnership agreements, sales agreements, and distribution agreements helps the oxygen concentrator manufacturers to increase their presence in new untapped markets.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in online purchases of oxygen concentrators. Vendors have been increasing online marketing and promotional activities to provide better accessibility to their products and gain more profits. Online marketing services allow vendors to minimize setup, distribution, and operational costs. Many small and large vendors, such as MedicalExpo and IndiaMART sell oxygen concentrators and accessories online. They also provide discounts and promotional offers, which increased the number of online purchases.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of low-cost alternatives. The average cost of the portable or fixed oxygen concentrators ranges from $700-$3,500. Some small companies develop devices that range from $700-$1,000 such as 5 LPM Home Oxygen Concentrators. This will create a pricing pressure on the large companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Inogen and lead to price reduction. This will affect the growth of the Tier-1 and Tier-2 companies. Similarly, the average cost of the traditional oxygen cylinder tank, which is used during oxygen therapy in many treatment procedures is around $200-$500.

Key vendors



Inogen

Invacare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Other prominent vendors



Besco Medical

Chart Industries

Intersurgical

Nidek Medical Products

Lifecare Medical



Longfian Scitech

The Linde Group

Inova Labs

Teijin

Oxus America

Precision Medical



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



