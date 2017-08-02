Elsevier Acquires Bepress, a Leading Service Provider Used by Academic Institutions to Showcase Their Research

NEW YORK, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, today acquired bepress, a Berkeley, California-based business that helps academic libraries showcase and share their institutions' research for maximum impact. Founded by three University of California, Berkeley professors in 1999, bepress allows institutions to collect, organize, preserve and disseminate their intellectual output, including preprints, working papers, journals or specific articles, dissertations, theses, conference proceedings and a wide variety of other data.

"Academic institutions want to help researchers share their work, showcase their capabilities and measure how well they're performing," said Jean-Gabriel Bankier, bepress CEO. "Now with Elsevier we'll be stronger and better by applying more technologies and data and analytics capabilities to help more institutions achieve their research goals."

Showcasing research is critical as competition increases among institutions to secure funding and attract faculty and students. By joining Elsevier, bepress will be better able to address institutions' promotional needs, such as attracting students, faculty and grants, and preserving research data and outputs. Elsevier's suite of research products, such as Scopus, Pure, SSRN and SciVal will enhance the breadth and quality of the reach, promotion and impact services bepress delivers to its customers.

"Bepress has led the way in helping institutions showcase their work," said Olivier Dumon, Managing Director for Research Products at Elsevier. "We are pleased to welcome bepress to Elsevier and look forward to doing great things together."

The academic community relies on tools to support more efficient and productive work. Bepress's Digital Commons platform provides cross-repository aggregation and referencing by type of content or author into "Commons" or "Networks."Bepresscurrently has content containing over 2 million articles and 100 million annual downloads.

The bepress CEO and employees will continue working with the company in Berkeley, California. The acquisition is effective immediately and terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About bepress

Founded by professors in 1999, bepress exists to serve academia. bepress builds hosted solutions that let academic institutions showcase and share their works for maximum impact.

The bepress model is unlimited, cloud-based, and fully hosted, and includes dedicated consulting and support. bepress offers Digital Commons, the leading hosted institutional repository software platform and a comprehensive showcase for everything produced on campus. It is also the only repository that seamlessly integrates with the Expert Gallery Suite, a solution for highlighting faculty and research expertise. Together, Digital Commons and the Expert Gallery Suite let any academic community collect, preserve, and make visible all of their intellectual output and expertise.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

