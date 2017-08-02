Tangam Systems: Tangam Systems expands in Asia-Pacific with Galaxy Entertainment Group deployment

MACAU, China, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangam Systems continues to strengthen its Asia-Pacific presence: Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), one of the premier integrated resorts in the world, has deployed Tangam's award-winning Table Games Yield Management (TYM) system to increase table games profitability and enhance the guest experience. TYM is now operating across all 700+ mass and mass premium table games at Galaxy Macau, Starworld, and Broadway.

"TYM was instrumental in delivering growth in EBITDA by improving operational and labor efficiencies while empowering our staff to execute positive changes to the floor and simultaneously enhancing player experience," said Richard Longhurst, Director of Operations and Director of Gaming Development and Optimization Services at Galaxy Macau.

He added, "Casinos have applied yield management principles for many years now. However, the TYM platform takes it to the next level by providing actionable insights and a seamless user experience that makes acting on recommendations and tracking the efficacy of operations transparent and hassle-free. By partnering with Tangam, our table games profitability will continue to improve and allow us to grow in an increasingly competitive Macau market."

"We are delighted to partner with GEG," stated Maulin Gandhi, President at Tangam Systems. "A collaborative culture between operations and analytics, combined with the right software tools enables partners like GEG to align all teams with the same vision, resulting in market leading performance," he added.

"With the unique combination of table games analytics experience and technology, we are able to offer deeper, actionable insights from data. GEG successfully continues to leverage all the optimization tools that TYM has to offer," added Varun Nayak, SVP Gaming Strategy at Tangam.

TYM is the only table games yield management solution that makes complex table games data actionable to all levels of management, with both better spread/pricing planning and real time response to dynamic changes on the floor.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GEG) is one of the world's leading hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates hotels, gaming and integrated resort facilities in Macau. GEG is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a member of the Hang Seng Index. GEG is one of the six gaming concessionaires in Macau with a track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and industry leading properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the wider market. GEG operates three flagship venues in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy MacauTM, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway MacauTM, a new hotel, entertainment and retail landmark destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning high end property. GEG has the largest development pipeline of any concessionaire in Macau. For more information about GEG, please visit http://www.galaxyentertainment.com (http://www.galaxyentertainment.com/).

About Tangam Systems

Tangam Systems is the global leader in table games optimization software, trusted by casinos to maximize profit on over 4,400 tables in the USA, Macau, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Philippines. Tangam's yield management software, TYM, turns data into actions to optimize spread planning, game mix, and dynamic management for table games. Merging decades of multidisciplinary experience in casino operations, software engineering, mathematics, and statistics, TYM's patented algorithms and visualizations are the first and only product of its category, backed by exceptional support.