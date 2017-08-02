Global ESD Protection Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.46% by 2021: Key Vendors are Murata Manufacturing, Nexperia, STMicroelectronics & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global ESD Protection Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ESD protection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global ESD Protection Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the increased adoption of IoT. IoT devices, also known as smart devices, are instruments that can be connected to the Internet to offer remotely controlled connectivity. These devices are able to sense and analyze their surroundings so as to offer inputs about the designated area. IoT is a network of physical objects interconnected through various network technologies.
According to the report, one driver in the market is augmented demand for automotive electronics. Automotive electronics is a growing trend in the global automotive industry. Electronics in the automotive segment is integrated into the engine, transmission, breaks, and auto controls. Automotive electronics include everything from the head light and LED break light to the seat control inside the car. Electronic systems in automobiles help improve driving performance, the efficiency of fuel as well as the driver's comfort. An increase in the number of electronic components in automotive electronics is expected to help improve fuel efficiency and driver safety.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competition among local vendors. The market for ESD protection devices consists of various international as well as regional vendors. There is fierce competition among international vendors that are compelling these vendors to bring innovative and modified products in the market to differentiate their product offerings. In addition, the competitive environment intensifies with the emergence of local vendors, especially from the Americas. These vendors are manufacturing ESD protection devices at low cost and generally offer them at competitive prices to end-users.
Key vendors
- Murata Manufacturing
- Nexperia
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
Other prominent vendors
- Bourns
- Diodes
- Infineon Technologies
- KEMET
- Littelfuse
- Panasonic
- ProTek Devices
- TDK
- Vishay
- YAGEO
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
PART 04: Market landscape
PART 05: Market segmentation by material
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
