Uranium miners were rising recently. The uranium mining ETF URA went from 12.50 to 14.50 points since mid-June. Right now it is consolidating its gains. We had identified UEC as an outperforming stock in the sector given our belief that it would be the outperformer on rising uranium spot prices. We continue to believe so, though it could some time until this materializes. Let's not forget uranium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...