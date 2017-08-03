Gemalto: Gemalto first in the world to be fully-certified by the GSMA for secure eSIM subscription management

Amsterdam, 3 August 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, announces that its On-Demand Connectivity Service has become the first in the world to demonstrate full compliance with the stringent security requirements of the GSMA's Security Accreditation Scheme (https://www.gsma.com/aboutus/leadership/committees-and-groups/working-groups/fraud-security-group/security-accreditation-scheme) for embedded SIM (eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc)) remote provisioning. As a result, OEMs, mobile operators, and service providers worldwide can be assured that Gemalto implements appropriate security measures for storage and handling of all sensitive user profile data. These measures extend from initial eSIM production through to management of mobile subscriptions over the entire service lifecycle. The accreditations apply to industrial IoT applications, automotive solutions (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/m2m-automotive) and consumer electronics (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics).

Unlike a conventional SIM, an eSIM is soldered into a device during production and must be remotely managed during its entire lifecycle. This simplifies manufacturing and logistics, prevents tampering, and eliminates the need to fit and replace SIMs at a later stage.

With more than 50 references, Gemalto On-Demand Connectivity service- a subscription management platform (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/m2m-automotive) - provides customers with a GSMA-certified environment to support their commercial launches.

"These new certifications demonstrate Gemalto's leadership and commitment to implementing rigorous security measures that extend from the core to the very edge. "Mobile operators and OEMs can now fully benefit from the combined promises of the eSIM and remote SIM provisioning services for industrial, enterprise and consumer applications" said David Buhan, Senior Vice President Mobile and IoT Services for Gemalto.

