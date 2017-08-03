Huawei and Honeywell Help Brisbane's Skytower Open Up a New Chapter of Smart Skyscraper Living

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with Honeywell, Huawei delivered the gigabit network and provided a Passive Optical LAN (POL) solution to achieve smart network inside the Brisbane Skytower, Australia.

"We're excited to work with Huawei to build a gigabit network for Skytower, Brisbane's iconic 270-meter, 90-story residential tower. The network is the first-ever installation to utilize one common fiber optic cable for telephony/data and building services."

--Mark Dunn, Executive General Manager, Honeywell Building Solutions

Background

Brisbane Skytower is a landmark building under construction in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Located in Brisbane's central business district, this iconic residential tower will become Brisbane's tallest building when completed in 2018/2019. Skytower will be an exemplary smart building leveraging advanced technology solutions from Honeywell and Huawei to make it more sustainable, secure and energy-efficient.

Challenges

Smart buildings are rapidly evolving to become more networked, human-centric and intelligent. The growing use of The Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and Big Data, enables seamless interoperability between building intelligence and information systems, changing the building industry and accelerating the development of smart buildings.

The network for smart buildings needs to keep pace with this new paradigm and be smart enough to connect people together, which needs to shift from simply providing telephone services to delivering all-round services such as Wi-Fi, and environmental awareness. It needs to tackle the following challenges:

Higher bandwidth is needed: A growing number of smart devices such as smartphones, 4K Internet TV are being used in buildings. Buildings are adopting more building control, energy management, and sensing equipment. All these bandwidth-intensive applications place increased pressure on overburdened networks.

Ubiquitous network access is required: Occupants now expect anytime, anywhere access to applications and services in rooms, elevators, underground parking garages, etc. Property management owners also need a simpler, faster-to-deploy, and easier-to-manage network to reduce costs while improving efficiency.

These challenges were primary considerations for Billbergia Group, Skytower's property management company. The Group wanted a technology provider that could provide a comprehensive smart building solution.

Bill McGarry, Development Manager of the Billbergia Group, understood the importance of "preparing building for the next wave of technology upgrades" and needed to be confident the Skytower technology solution was going to deliver the best outcome.

Solution

Billbergia Group approved Honeywell's proposed technology solution integrated with Huawei's POL solution, delivering a complete smart building solution.

Honeywell Solution

Honeywell will provide Skytower with its Enterprise Buildings Integrator, a building automation system that takes charge of system integration, covering the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, security protection facilities, etc. Additionally, Honeywell will centrally manage various building sub-systems, provide a visualized management portal and alarm management and work-order management services, designed to deliver efficient facility management, fast response, and predictive maintenance.

Huawei Solution

Huawei is the ideal ICT vendor to deliver the gigabit network and provides a POL solution to achieve smart network inside the Skytower. In contrast to a traditional complex LAN which limits the performance of bandwidth-intensive applications, Using POL technology, an enterprise can combine data, voice, video, and other weak-current systems into one optical network.

Prominent features include high bandwidth, high reliability, comprehensive security authentication, easy deployment, and Wi-Fi coverage.

As part of the POL solution, Huawei's network management system U2000, OLT (MA5608T), ONU (MA5626, M5671, and MA5620), and ONT (HG8242H) are included to unlock the passive network's full potential.

Benefits

Huawei's POL solution makes the followings possible in Skytower:

The building automation system shares the same network with triple-play services, eliminating the need to build standalone networks.

One single fiber bears all services, simplifying cabling and dramatically reducing Capital Expenditure.

Passive splitters take place of switches in the middle layer without the need of powering and cooling, which greatly saves riser space.

Smooth evolution to 10G PON while reusing existing cables for maximal investment protection.

The U2000 centrally monitors the faults and alarms of all network equipment and provide added visibility to end-to-end service rollout.

Future Plan for Smart Building

At the 2017 Huawei Partners Summit held in Sydney, Honeywell won the 2017 Award for Solution Breakthroughs for its excellent work on the Skytower project. In addition to smart buildings like Brisbane Skytower, Huawei and Honeywell have agreed to jointly explore opportunities in education and enterprise campuses, business buildings, and industrial parks in high growth regions, including China, Southeast Asia, the South Pacific, Western Europe, the Middle East, and India.

The companies will jointly pursue large-scale smart city projects throughout the world to help build intelligent urban infrastructures that enable to control costs while providing a more favorable living environment.

To know more about Huawei helping enterprises achieve digital transformation, please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html?utm_campaign=lni17-minisiteen&utm_medium=hwdc&utm_source=ebghome-en&source=eebghq175155l