The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 August 2017.



ISIN: DK0060497295 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Matas --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 39,291,492 shares (DKK 98,228,730) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,000,000 shares (DKK 2,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 38,291,492 shares (DKK 95,728,730) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2.50 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MATAS --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 94835 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640243