Diebold Nixdorf And RAKBANK Enable Samsung Pay On ATMs In United Arab Emirates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RAKBANK, one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in partnership with Diebold Nixdorf, the leader in driving connected commerce, has launched Samsung Pay on their ATMs. With more than 250 Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) ATMs, RAKBANK is maximizing consumer convenience by enabling cardless ATM transactions via the Samsung Pay mobile wallet on their smartphones.

The Samsung Pay solution on ATMs is an end-to-end contactless process that offers an effective, secure, convenient and easy-to-use digital solution that enables consumers to withdraw cash without a card at RAKBANK ATMs. Once a consumer is registered for a Samsung Pay account, the user can easily begin to use the cardless solution by tapping their device to the near field communications (NFC) reader on the ATM. Once detected, the consumer enters their PIN and completes the transactions as normal.

"Diebold Nixdorf was the first in the world to enable a live deployment and direct interaction between a phone and an ATM," said Habib Hanna, Diebold Nixdorf managing director, Middle East. "Years later, we continue to pioneer cardless transactions with our mobile-enabled solutions that bridge the physical to digital worlds of cash to truly drive connected commerce."

According to an ATMMarketplace.com report, mobile integration is one of the top three trends that will impact the ATM industry worldwide. Pre-staged mobile withdrawals will become the most popular and secure method for accessing cash-leading to greater consumer convenience and satisfaction.

"We are the first bank in the Middle East to launch Samsung Pay solutions to ATMs and it not only simplifies the customer experience when withdrawing cash, but also offers them the utmost convenience," said Peter England, CEO of RAKBANK. "We are delighted to have worked with Diebold Nixdorf and Samsung Pay to take advantage of this innovative and reliable digital service. RAKBANK is fully committed to placing our customers' needs first and providing them with highly convenient, secure, and simple digital banking services," added Peter.

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its 38 branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.aeor contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbankliveand facebook.com/rakbank.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.comfor more information.

