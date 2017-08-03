The analysts expect cumulative installed base of energy storage to reach 52 GW globally by 2025, up from 4 GW today. Annual revenues for grid-connected storage to reach more than $7bn by that date despite sharp price declines.

An acceleration of the 70% cost reduction seen in lithium-ion prices since 2012 will drive global uptake of energy storage over the next few years, finds a new report by IHS Markit.

The analysts forecast prices for lithium-ion battery modules to tumble below $200/kWh by 2019, enabling previously "uneconomical applications" such as the colocation of battery storage and solar PV to surge.

This sharp and sustained cost reduction will help cement lithium-ion as the battery chemistry of choice in all energy storage markets, including grid-scale behind-the-meter storage, residential storage, and micro-grids.

By 2025, the world's base of cumulative installed storage capacity will reach 52 GW, ...

