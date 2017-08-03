FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 3 August 2017



The annual refuelling and maintenance outage of Fortum's nuclear power plant's Unit 1 in Loviisa, Finland, begins on Sunday, 6 August, followed by the servicing of Unit 2. This year both units will undergo a so-called short refuelling outage. The entire outage procedure is estimated to be completed in 38 days.



In addition to the normal periodic maintenance tasks and refuelling, the most significant work on both units this year is the renewal of the high-pressure safety injection pump motors. At Loviisa Unit 1, also a modernised high-pressure turbine will be installed and at Unit 2, two turbine moisture separators will be replaced. During the outage, one quarter of the fuel will be replaced.



"The modernisation works carried out in the annual outage ensure reliable electricity production of the plant units to the end of their lifetime. With the turbine modernisation, the unit's electricity output is estimated to increase by about 6 MW and the automation renewal will improve the key safety functions of the power plant. These investment projects are the biggest in Loviisa power plant's history and part of the continuous improvement and lifetime management," says Timo Eurasto, Manager of Loviisa power plant's Operations unit.



A total of 700 external contractors are involved in the Loviisa power plant's annual outage and ongoing modernisation projects. There are approximately 500 Fortum employees and some 100 permanent contractors working at the Loviisa power plant.



More information: Timo Eurasto, Manager, Operations unit, tel. +358 10 455 4010 Thomas Buddas, Deputy Manager, Loviisa power plant, tel. +358 10 455 3710



Loviisa power plant In 2016, the load factor at Fortum's fully-owned Loviisa nuclear power plant was 91.1%. On an international scale, the load factor was among the best in the world for pressurised water reactor power plants. The plant produced a total of 8.33 terawatt hours, which is approximately 13% of Finland's total electricity production. The Loviisa power plant employs approximately 500 Fortum employees and 100 permanent contractors. In 2016, Fortum invested EUR 100 million into the Loviisa nuclear power plant.



