PJSC MAGNIT - Launch of the New "Wholesale Hypermarket" Format

Press Release

Krasnodar

August 3, 2017

Magnit Announces the Opening of Wholesale Hypermarkets

Krasnodar, August 3, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the opening of three test wholesale hypermarkets.

Please be informed that "Magnit" retail chain has launched three test stores to study the new "wholesale hypermarket" format. The assortment of about 1,500 high-demand SKUs, setting of the trading floor, convenient and simple goods layout allow customers to stock up for a week or a month at lower prices. The stores also serve retail customers.

The stores have been opened in Krasnodar, Ulyanovsk and Saratov.

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,844 stores (11,114 convenience, 430 hypermarkets and 3,300 drogerie stores) in 2,567 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.