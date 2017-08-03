Company announcement 5 2017/18



Allerød, 2017-08-03 13:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the annual general meeting of Matas A/S held on 29 June 2017 it was decided to reduce the company's share capital by a nominal value of DKK 2,500,000 from a nominal value of DKK 98,228,730 to a nominal value of DKK 95,728,730 through cancellation of part of the company's portfolio of treasury shares, a total of 1,000,000 treasury shares of DKK 2.50 each, equivalent to 2.55 % of the company's total share capital. Yesterday, 2 August 2017, the implementation of the share capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.



After the reduction of the share capital, the company's share capital amounts to a nominal value of DKK 95,728,730 divided into shares of DKK 2.50 each, equivalent to 38,291,492 shares. Each share of DKK 2.50 carries one vote.



