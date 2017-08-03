Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today a $0.20 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2017. The cash dividend is payable on September 29, 2017 to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2017. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2017.

