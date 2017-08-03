Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.: Minerva Neurosciences Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Business Updates

FDA feedback on clinical trial design and completion of bridging study with new formulation enable initiation of Phase 3 trial with MIN-101 to treat negative symptoms of schizophrenia in second half of 2017

Amended agreement with Janssen supports dual focus of clinical development with MIN-202 in insomnia and major depressive disorder

Extended financial runway allows for timely advancement of clinical development with multiple product candidates

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

"A highly productive second quarter of 2017 included progress on a number of fronts related to clinical trial preparation, business development and financing activities," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, president and chief executive officer of Minerva. "This progress will support the timely initiation of five late-stage clinical efficacy trials with three product candidates by the end of 2017."

MIN-101:

· Following an "end-of-Phase 2 meeting" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company is finalizing the design of a pivotal Phase 3 trial of MIN-101 to treat negative symptoms in patients with a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Key elements in this design include:

A three-month randomized, double blind placebo controlled core stage followed by a nine-month extension phase;

Monotherapy administration of MIN-101;

Testing of the same daily doses, 32 milligrams (mg) and 64 mg, as those used in the successfully completed Phase 2b study;

Primary outcome of improvement in negative symptoms;

Recruitment of approximately 500 patients from approximately 60 clinical sites, one third of whom will come from the U.S.;

Recruitment of patients who have been symptomatically stable in terms of positive and negative symptoms for six months, with moderate to severe negative symptoms.

· The Company has recently completed a bridging study to identify a new, improved formulation of MIN-101 to be used in the Phase 3 trial. The improved formulation is designed to provide bioequivalent exposures with the Phase 2b formulation while enhancing the safety profile of the compound.

· The Phase 3 trial is planned to be initiated on schedule in the second half of 2017, and we expect to release top-line results from the three-month double blind phase of the trial in the first half of 2019.

MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922):

· The Company announced on May 31, 2017 that it entered into an amended agreement with Janssen, conditional upon final approval by the European Commission, whereby Minerva will gain strategic control of the development of MIN-202 to treat insomnia. Janssen will forego its right to royalties on MIN-202 insomnia sales in Minerva territories. Minerva will retain all of its current rights to MIN-202 in all indications.

· Key financial terms of the amended agreement include payments to Minerva by Janssen of $30 million on final approval by the European Commission, $20 million at the start of a Phase 3 insomnia trial and $20 million when 50% of the patients are enrolled in this trial. Janssen will waive all remaining costs payable by Minerva (approximately $13 million) to completion of Phase 2 development of this compound. Minerva will assume all responsibility for Phase 3 development costs in insomnia and contribute 40% of Phase 3 development costs in other indications, including major depressive disorder (MDD).

· All Minerva stock currently owned by Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., totaling approximately 3.9 million shares and representing approximately 10% of total Minerva shares outstanding at June 30, 2017 will be repurchased by Minerva at par value of $.0001 per share or approximately $389 in total.

· Three Phase 2b trials with MIN-202 are planned for initiation before the end of 2017, including two trials in patients suffering from MDD and one in insomnia disorder without neuropsychiatric comorbid symptoms.

MIN-117:

· A Phase 2b clinical trial with MIN-117 in MDD is planned for initiation in late 2017 and expected to include patients who have both mood and anxiety disorders.

· The Company currently plans to define a primary endpoint of MDD and a secondary endpoint of anxiety in this trial, building upon previous Phase 2a clinical results that showed effects in both depressive symptomatology and anxiety, as well pharmacodynamic effects showing the preservation of sleep continuity and architecture with no detrimental effects on rapid eye movement sleep distribution and duration.

MIN-301:

· Minerva is planning to advance its pre-clinical stage compound, MIN-301, into the initial stage of clinical development as a treatment for Parkinson's disease.

· MIN-301 is a recombinant protein with the extra-cellular domain of neuregulin-1 beta primarily activating the ErbB4 receptor. Pre-clinically, MIN-301 has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier and to have neuro-protective and neuro-restorative effects.

· The next planned steps in the MIN-301 program, after completion of the regular toxicology studies and final production of the GMP batch, will include filing an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and/or Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD).

FINANCING:

· The Company completed a public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including 750,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, on July 5, 2017 that resulted in net proceeds of approximately $41.5 million. These resources will support the continued clinical development of MIN-101, MIN-202 and MIN-117, as well as the initial clinical development of MIN-301 for Parkinson's disease.

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

· Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2017 were approximately $77.6 million, compared to $83.0 million as of December 31, 2016.

· R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2016, an increase in total expense of $4.4 million. R&D expense in the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 included non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $0.5 million and $0.2 million, respectively. This increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects higher development expenses under the MIN-202 program for Phase 2 clinical trial preparation, increased expenses for the MIN-101 program and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These amounts were partially offset by reduced costs related to our Phase 2a clinical trial of MIN-117 due to its completion in May 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, R&D expenses were $14.8 million, compared to $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016, an increase in total expense of $6.7 million. R&D expense in the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 included non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $1.0 million and $0.5 million, respectively. This increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects higher development expenses under the MIN-202 program for Phase 2 clinical trial preparation, increased expenses for the MIN-101 program and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These amounts were partially offset by reduced costs related to our Phase 2a clinical trial of MIN-117 due to its completion in May 2016.

· G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2016, an increase of approximately $0.3 million. G&A expense in the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 included non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. This increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees during the three months ended June 30, 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, G&A expenses were $5.5 million, compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $0.9 million. G&A expense in the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 included non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $1.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively. This increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees during the six months ended June 30, 2017.

· Net Loss: Net loss was $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, or a loss per share of $0.27 (basic and diluted), as compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or a loss per share of $0.18 (basic and diluted) for the second quarter of 2016. Net loss was $20.4 million for the first six months of 2017, or a loss per share of $0.57 (basic and diluted), as compared to a net loss of $13.2 million, or a loss per share of $0.47 (basic and diluted) for the first six months of 2016.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,191 $ 82,981 Marketable securities 27,381 - Restricted cash 80 80 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 423 803 Total current assets 78,075 83,864 Equipment, net 3 10 In-process research and development 34,200 34,200 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Deferred public offering costs 233 - Total Assets $ 127,380 $ 132,943 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Notes payable - current portion $ 5,067 $ 4,854 Accounts payable 1,432 1,467 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,443 816 Accrued collaborative expenses 6,646 2,548 Total current liabilities 14,588 9,685 Long-Term Liabilities: Notes payable - noncurrent 1,326 3,841 Deferred taxes 13,434 13,434 Total liabilities 29,348 26,960 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 251,311 238,837 Accumulated deficit (153,283 ) (132,858 ) Total stockholders' equity 98,032 105,983 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 127,380 $ 132,943