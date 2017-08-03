MYM Enters Into Agreement With Engineering Firm to Conduct Environmental Tests for Weedon, QC Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF), (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with BIGIS Expert Conseils of Weedon, QC to conduct environmental tests for the Weedon project.

The initial agreement will see BIGIS Expert Conseils conduct environmental tests for phases one and two of the Weedon project. The tests will focus on all proposed outbuildings and greenhouse sites. The tests are expected to conclude Summer 2017.

BIGIS Expert Conseils is a local engineering firm from Weedon, QC. MYM is committed to creating meaningful contacts within the community demonstrated here by partnering with the local engineering company.

To further the goal of creating a lasting relationship within the community of Weedon, MYM has set up quarters in the Weedon Community Centre to better deal with onsite business and community relations until suitable office space is constructed.

Further to local environmental testing and community relations, MYM is on the cusp of beginning a social impact study with regards to the Weedon project.

About MYM

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rob Gietl"

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

http://www.mymarijuana.ca

