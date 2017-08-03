Representatives of science and research to advise Software AG on up-and-coming topics

Scientific research to lay foundation for customer-centric innovation

Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Wahlster, from the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, elected chairman of the advisory board

The digital economy is a fast-paced sector with rapidly emerging and complex topics. Software AG has formed a Scientific Advisory Board to better embrace these burgeoning trends from a business and scientific point of view. The board is to serve as a catalyst for outside ideas and provide Software AG with a scientific perspective on trends in technology. The biggest beneficiaries of the initiative will be Software AG customers. The scientific research discourse will complement Software AG's strategic development and product planning. The Scientific Advisory Board includes representatives from the science and research communities. It will carry out an advisory function and is not a corporate managing body.

Karl-Heinz Streibich, CEO of Software AG, commented, "Technology has made enormous strides throughout all industries in recent years. The Scientific Advisory Board will provide key impetus for exploring potential trends in technology. This external expertise will help us consider innovations based on scientific discourse, which will enhance the development of our product portfolio. Ultimately, our customers will benefit most."

The Scientific Advisory Board convened on July 17, 2017 for the first time and will meet four times per year. It will support R&D activities, with a particular focus on the areas of artificial intelligence, security, blockchain, Internet of Things, software engineering quality, and architecture cloud. It will assess and define its key areas of interest at least once a year.

The Scientific Advisory Board consists of six to eight external members each with a minimum term of three years. Current members include the following individuals from science and research:

Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Wahlster, chairman (German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz GmbH)

Prof. Dr. Michael Waidner (Fraunhofer SIT Technical University of Darmstadt)

Prof. Dr. Friedemann Mattern (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich)

Prof. Dr. Reinhard Schütte (University of Duisburg-Essen)

Prof. Dr. Peter Liggesmeyer (Technical University of Kaiserslautern Fraunhofer IESE)

Prof. Dr. Jens Dittrich (University of Saarland)

From Software AG:

Karl-Heinz Streibich (CEO, Software AG)

Dr. Wolfram Jost (CTO, Software AG)

Dr. Stefan Sigg (CR&DO, Software AG)

Dr. Harald Schöning (VP of Research, Software AG)

About Software AG

The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.

Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany

Detailed press information about Software AG including a picture and multimedia database are available under: www.softwareag.com/press

Follow us on Twitter: Software AG Germany Software AG Global

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005141/en/

Contacts:

Software AG

Byung-Hun Park, +49 (0) 6151 92 2070

Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Communications Marketing Germany

byung-hun.park@softwareag.com

