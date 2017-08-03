Construction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are AB Volvo, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., Doosan Infracore & Hitachi Construction Machinery

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Equipment in Units. Prominent Product Segments analyzed in the report for major regional markets include: Mini Excavators, Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, and Asphalt Pavers /Finishers. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AB Volvo
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Construction Equipment
- A Key Industry
- Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
- US Displays an Upside Potential
- Europe
- A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
- Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth
- Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations
- Equipment with Remote Monitoring Capabilities
- Manufacturers Gear up on Additional Safety and Efficiency Features
- Data Analytics Gain Importance to Improve Productivity and Efficiency
- Entering an Era of Autonomous Machines
- Focus on Exhaust Emission Control Encourages Development of Electric-Powered Machinery
- Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery
- Backhoe Evolution
- Controlled Demolition Gain Ground
- Equipment Buyers Opt for Comprehensive Package Offers
- Manufacturers Focus on Niche Products
- Continued Shift in Manufacturing Base
- Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing Market on the Rise
- Focus Grows on Customer Services
2. Competitive Landscape
- A Consolidated Industry
- Construction Equipment Product Portfolio of Leading Players (2016)
- Competition Intensifies as Chinese OEMs Expand Globally
- Chinese Players Battle with Global OEMs in Heavy CE Market
- Ranking of Major Buying Criteria for Global Brands and Chinese Brands
- Overview of Light Construction Equipment Market
- Stringent Environmental Norms Pose Challenge to Manufacturers
3. Macro Long-Term Growth Drivers
4. Product Overview
- Heavy Construction Equipment
- Light Construction Equipment
- Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavators
- History of Excavators
- Crawler Excavators
- Mini Excavators
- Haulers
- Articulated Haulers
- Rigid-Frame Haulers
- Loaders
- Backhoe Loaders
- Wheeled Loaders
- Skid-Steer Loaders
- Mini Skid-Steers
- Utility Crawlers
- Crawler Loaders
- Motor Graders
- Scrapers
- Crawler Dozers
- Graders
- Lifting Equipment
- Aerial Work Platforms
- Hydraulic Cranes
- Construction Cranes
- Lattice Boom Cranes
- Tower Cranes
- Boom Trucks
- Forklifts
- Trucks
- Dump Trucks
- Articulated Trucks
- Surface Mining Trucks
- Telehandlers
- Bituminous Equipment
- Asphalt Pavers/Finishers
- Concrete & Aggregate Equipment
- Paving/Finishing Machines
- Canal Pavers
- Curb & Gutter Slipformer
- Form-Riding Paver
- Transverse-Roller Paver
- Canal/Slope Paver
- Auger Paver
5. Product Introductions/Innovations
- JCB Introduces JZ141 Crawler Excavator
- Volvo Construction Launches EX2 Electric Compact Excavator Prototype
- SANY Introduces New RT and Crawler Cranes
- Sany America Introduces New Mini-Excavator Models Under 10 Tons
- Sany Introduces New Rough Terrain Crane
- JLG Launches New High Capacity Telehandlers
- JLG Introduces Redesigned 600 Series Telescopic Boom Lifts
- John Deere Introduces 950K Crawler Dozer
- JCB Introduces Electric Scissor Models
- CASE Introduces All-New G Series Wheel Loaders
- Liebherr Unveils New Rough-Terrain Cranes in the 90-Tonne and 100-Tonne Classes
- JCB Introduces JS305 Crawler Excavator
- JCB Introduces New version of TM320 and TM320S Telescopic Wheeled Loaders
- JCB Introduces JS131 Crawler Excavator for Rental Customers
- Liebherr Launches the LR 1500 Crawler Crane
- JCB Introduces New 4-6 Ton Midi Excavators
- SANY India Launches New Construction Machinery Models at EXCON 2015
- Yanmar Introduces New Range of Wheel Loaders in Europe
- JLG Industries Introduces New Boom Lifts
6. Recent Industry Activity
- Deere & Company Acquires Wirtgen Group
- Manitou Acquires Terex Equipment Private
- John Deere and Designworks Enter into Collaboration for Development of Next Generation Backhoe Machines
- Atlas Copco to Divest Road Construction Equipment Business
- CFC Group and Atlas Copco Enter into a Distribution Agreement
- XCMG to Set Up Manufacturing Facility in India
- Terex Divests Material Handling and Port Solutions business to Konecranes Plc
- Doosan Infracore Wins Supply Contract from Myanmar Gold Mining Company
- Doosan Infracore Receives Order for Excavators from a French Construction Equipment Rental Company
- JCB Bags Order for Excavators from A-Plant
- Kubota and HSS Hire Sign Agreement for Mini-Excavators and Compact Construction Equipment
- CNH and Hyundai Heavy Industries Sign Agreement for Production and Development of Mini Excavators
- Terex Sells German Compact Construction Business to Yanmar Holdings
- Kobelco Construction Opens New Hydraulic Excavator Plant in the US
- Kobelco Construction Machinery and Kobelco Cranes Merge to Form Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
- Hitachi Acquires KCM
- Doosan Infracore Sells French Construction Equipment Subsidiary, Montabert'
- Komatsu Sets up New Factory for Hydraulic Excavators at Komatsu India
- Liebherr Acquires Tower Crane Business from the Shriro Group
7. Focus on Select Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (13)
- Europe (66)
- France (4)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (10)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (24)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (54)
- Africa (2)
Companies Mentioned
- AB Volvo (publ) (Sweden)
- Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)
- CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
- Deere & Co. (USA)
- Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK)
- JLG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Kubota Corporation (Japan)
- Liebherr Group (Germany)
- Lonking Holdings Limited (China)
- Manitou Group (France)
- Sandvik AB (Sweden)
- Sany Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (China)
- Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Terex Corporation (USA)
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)
