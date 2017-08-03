INTC Stock: Geared Towards Higher Stock PricesWatching Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has been frustrating, to say the least. This frustration stems from the stock's inability to gain any traction as the equity markets continue to forge new highs. This discouraging news only gets compounded knowing that Intel stock's competitors have been putting up stellar performance numbers.Does this mean I have given up hope on INTC stock? Absolutely not, because my views are predicated on the indications that are generated on the Intel stock chart, and these indications continue to suggest that the path of least resistance is geared towards higher stock.

