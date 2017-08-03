Panasonic North America And Intel CEOs To Keynote At LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA'

Global Technology and Transportation Leaders Descend on Los Angeles to Discuss Future of Mobility at the November Auto-Tech Trade Show

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AutoMobility LA', the first true trade show for the new transportation sector, today announced that Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel, and Tom Gebhardt, CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, will be keynotes at the 2017 event, taking place Nov. 27 - 30. The addition of Krzanich and Gebhardt, who are both emerging leaders in the new automotive tech space, are among the first of many announcements surrounding this year's show.

As the leader of one of the world's largest technology companies and a regular commentator on the impact of intelligent mobility strategies, Krzanich has shifted Intel's focus to the automotive industry. Intel recently partnered with BMW to deliver a fleet of autonomous vehicles and announced the intent to acquire Mobileye, creator of vision-based collision avoidance systems. Krzanich participated as a keynote speaker at AutoMobility LA 2016, and will be providing intriguing insight on the future of the auto-tech industry.

"The data demands of next-generation, connected car and mobility strategies, rely on auto and tech industry leaders exchanging ideas and working together," said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel. "AutoMobility LA provides that forum to collaborate and address the future of transportation, one of our most pressing and promising opportunities."

Likewise, Gebhardt is leading the charge on Panasonic's pivot from a primary focus on consumer electronics to automotive system design solutions for the next generation of mobility. Drawing from years of expertise in interior vehicle design, the company recently announced a connected car platform and worked with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on the Chrysler Portal concept, which featured a unique smart UX feature-set focused on meeting future consumer needs, making Gebhardt's participation in this year's show timely and intriguing for attendees. This will be Panasonic's first time participating at AutoMobility LA.

"The merging of the automotive and technology industries is unstoppable, and we are honored to have experts like Brian Krzanich and Tom Gebhardt join us as part of the larger discussion of the future of transportation," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We look forward to seeing transformative dialogues at this year's show as we expand on our commitment to showcase the advancement of transportation."

Formerly known as Press & Trade Days and Connected Car Expo, AutoMobility LA will also feature a number of high-level presentations and debuts from leading carmakers and tech companies, and include talks on innovative auto designs, new products, emerging technology and more. Industry experts slated to participate in the show include:

Jan Carlson , Chairman, President & CEO, Autoliv

, Chairman, President & CEO, Autoliv Matt Carpenter , Principal Security Researcher, GRIMM

, Principal Security Researcher, GRIMM Jeffrey Carr , cybersecurity author, researcher, entrepreneur and consultant

, cybersecurity author, researcher, entrepreneur and consultant J.R. Hildebrand , American race car driver

, American race car driver Christian Koenigsegg, Founder, Koenigsegg Automotive

Scott Kubly , Director, Seattle Department of Transportation

, Director, Seattle Department of Transportation Terry O'Day , Vice President, Product Strategy and Market Development, EVGo

, Vice President, Product Strategy and Market Development, EVGo Alex Roy , Editor-at-Large, The Drive

, Editor-at-Large, The Drive Mahmoud Samara , Managing Director, Cadillac Canada

, Managing Director, Danny Shapiro , Senior Director of Automotive, NVIDIA

, Senior Director of Automotive, NVIDIA Jack Stewart , Senior Writer, WIRED

, Senior Writer, WIRED Raj Sundaram, EVP & Chief Client Success Officer, Cox Automotive

Polly Trottenberg , Commissioner, NYC Department of Transportation

, Commissioner, of Transportation Andre Weimerschirch, VP of Global Cybersecurity, Lear Corporation

AutoMobility LA will continue to announce additional information on various panels and additional keynote speakers in the coming months.

Last year's AutoMobility LA event brought together nearly 25,000 executives, entrepreneurs, disruptors, programmers, designers, automakers, and government officials. The four-day event offered several exciting programs and experiences, including ride and drives, global vehicle reveals, and discussion panels and presentations led by everyone from startups to seasoned technology and automotive executives.

AutoMobility LA will take place November 27-30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For additional information on AutoMobility LA or to register for the show, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

