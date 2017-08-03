PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 3
Pendragon PLC ("the Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chris Chambers
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Non Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Pendragon PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2 August 2017
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
3 August 2017
Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119
RLM Finsbury Gordon Simpson Tel: 0207 2513801
