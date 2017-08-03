sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
Aktie:
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 3

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameChris Chambers
2Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusNon Executive Director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePendragon PLC
b)LEI213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ 0.302500,000
d)Aggregated Information
Aggregate PriceAggregate
Volume		Aggregate
Total
£ 0.302500,000£151,000
e)Date of transaction2 August 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 August 2017

Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119

RLM Finsbury Gordon Simpson Tel: 0207 2513801

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire