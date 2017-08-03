Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Key Players are Pfizer Inc., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals & Celldex Therapeutics

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designation, Collaboration and Other Developments" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Ewing sarcoma is a condition in which formation of cancer or tumor takes place in the bones and soft tissues. It is the second most common type of primary sarcoma found in young adults and children. Ewing sarcoma occurs in ribs, long bones, spine (vertebral column) and pelvis. The prevalence of Ewing sarcoma has increased in the past few years, but the exact cause of the disease is still unknown; some of the risk factors that increase the probability of occurrence of Ewing sarcoma include genetic changes (translocation between the chromosomes), age, gender (Ewing sarcoma is more common in males as compared to females), ethnicity (Ewing sarcoma is more commonly found in white people as compared to black people in the U.S.).



According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that around 30 children in the U.S. get affected with Ewing sarcoma every year. Ewing sarcoma is a very severe form of cancer that occurs among the children aged between 10 to15 years of age. The disease can be easily diagnosed through magnetic resonance imaging scan, CT scan, positron emission tomography scan and biopsy. Some of the symptoms associated with Ewing sarcoma includes pain as well as swelling in chest, back, legs, pelvis and arms, fever, bone fracture, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue and malaise.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Pipeline Outlook



5. Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis By Phase (2017)



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



8 Appendix



