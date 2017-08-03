L'ORÉAL: L'ORÉAL: News Release: "2017 Half-year financial report"

Clichy, 3 August 2017

2017 Half-year financial report

On 3 August 2017, L'Oréal posted its 2017 Half-year financial report on the www.loreal-finance.com (http://www.loreal-finance.com/eng/half-year-report) website.

This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:

The 2017 Half-year activity report;

The condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2017;

Statutory Auditors' review report on the 2017 Half-year financial information;

The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-year financial report.

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet sitewww.loreal-finance.com (http://www.loreal-finance.com).

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

Contacts at L'Oréal (switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Mr Jean Régis CAROF

Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02

jean-regis.carof@loreal.com (mailto:jean-regis.carof@loreal.com)

Financial analysts and Institutional investors

Mrs Françoise LAUVIN

Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com (mailto:francoise.lauvin@loreal.com)

Journalists

Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER

Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71

stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com (mailto:stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com)

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, and the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com (http://www.loreal-finance.com) or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

www.loreal.com (http://www.loreal.com) - Follow us on twitter @loreal (http://www.twitter.com/lorealpress)





News Release of 3 August 2017 (http://hugin.info/136480/R/2125418/811208.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: L'ORÉAL via Globenewswire

