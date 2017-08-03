Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Issues 2017 Sustainability Report

KINGSPORT, Tenn., August 3, 2017 - Eastman (NYSE:EMN) today announced the release of its 2017 sustainability report, Innovating with purpose. Building on the company's progress, the report provides a review of Eastman's sustainability strategy and goals as well as highlights from the past year.

"At Eastman, we recognize that the world is facing enormous complexity and challenges," said David A. Golden, senior vice president, chief legal & sustainability officer, and corporate secretary. "We know we must create far more value than the resources we use or the future is not sustainable. We have outlined a sustainability strategy to address these global issues through steering a sustainable portfolio, driving resource productivity and rendering focused good acts by employees and the company for the simple sake of doing good. I'm pleased to share this year's report and the progress we continue to make. I'm optimistic about the future and Eastman's ability to drive positive change."

Highlights include the company's transformational shift in its sustainability strategy; increased focus on innovation, including examples where sustainability and innovation intersect to address global macro trends and enhance quality of life; continued focus on responsible management of natural resources; and strengthened collaborations to drive positive change through Eastman's corporate responsibility efforts.

The report is available online at www.eastman.com/sustainability (http://www.eastman.com/sustainability).

Eastman

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2016 revenues of approximately $9.0 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).

