Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced it has been positioned as a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Customer and Billing Management, Q3 2017 report. Digital River was one of only nine companies included in the report.

Forrester, a prominent independent research and advisory firm, used 35 criteria to evaluate the participating companies. It scored them in three categories current offering, strategy and market presence.

In the report, Digital River is recognized among other recurring customer and billing management solution providers as unique in that it is both a commerce platform and payment gateway. The report cited that "…customer references loved Digital River's global market and payments expertise, as well as the fact that they can rely on a single vendor for commerce, billing and payments. Customers were particularly happy with the platform's auto-renewal and involuntary churn management capabilities."

"Today it's clear that online subscriptions are driving a marked shift in the approach to ecommerce and monetization. To make the transition from one-and-done sales to thousands of recurring customer interactions, brands must bolster their back-office and reinvent the way they go-to-market," said James Gagliardi, vice president of solution innovation at Digital River. "Backed by 20 years of experience, we specialize in helping industry leading brands make these changes and move beyond monetizing their products to monetizing their customer experiences. We believe being named as a strong performer in this Forrester Wave further validates our industry leadership in online subscriptions."

Today, Digital River supports global subscriptions and localized ecommerce experiences across 240 countries and territories.

The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Customer and Billing Management, Q3 2017 is available to Forrester clients or for purchase on Forrester's website at http://driv.ws/gv.

About Digital River, Inc.

Backed by 20 years of ecommerce experience, Digital River is recognized as a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Digital River's cloud-based commerce, payments and marketing services to manage and grow their online businesses. Through these services, Digital River connects B2B and B2C digital products companies and branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels, and nearly every country in the world.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit the corporate website, read the Digital River Blog, follow the company on Twitter or call +1 952-253-1234.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: @DigitalRiverInc, subscriptions

Tweet This: Global independent research firm names @DigitalRiverInc a Strong Performer in report on subscriptions billing solutions http://driv.ws/gv

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803006116/en/

Contacts:

Digital River, Inc.

Kristin McKenzie, +1 952-225-3718

Director, Corporate Communications

publicrelations@digitalriver.com