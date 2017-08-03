MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) today issued a reminder to holders of the Company's warrants issued on August 6, 2015, in connection with its public offering of units, that the warrants are scheduled to expire on August 6, 2017.

Because the expiration is not a trading day on the TSX and that August 7, 2017 is a holiday in most Canadian provinces, holders can exercise their warrants until 5 pm Eastern Daylight Savings Time on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy ageing and an improved quality of life among HIV patients. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(514) 336-7800, ext. 297



