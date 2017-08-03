Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'IT Support Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of IT support services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Suppliers of IT support services are innovating and adopting sophisticated technologies to reduce their process timelines and enhancement in productivity," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly investing in IT-based operational mechanisms and processes, which is creating new requirements for IT support services," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

Organizations spending more on upgrading existing support/ service infrastructure with a vision to enhance their quality of service are the major drivers of the IT support services market.

Buyers should engage with suppliers who provide bundled service offerings, which ensure the mitigation of risks associated with managing multiple stakeholders.

Suppliers need to provide a mix of remote and on-site experts to successfully resolve issues and remain competitive in the growing market space.

IT Support Service Pricing Trends

The fixed fee pricing, subscription-based pricing, and pay per incident are the pricing models provided by IT support service suppliers to the buyers. SpendEdge analysts identify the fixed fee pricing model as one of the most widely adopted models, since it offers 24/7 support from suppliers and also allows buyers to negotiate favorable service level agreements. Suppliers proactively identify issues and resolve them without any prompting from the buyers, which makes it widely preferred among the end-users.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

