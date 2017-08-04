VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton" or "CW") is pleased to announce the appointment of Manon Grand-Maitre to the Advisory Board of Cannabis Wheaton.

Ms. Grand-Maitre is a corporate commercial and regulatory lawyer with over 13 years of experience providing domestic and international advice to companies operating in the highly regulated tobacco and pharmaceutical industries.

She has advised extensively in commercial areas relating to the manufacture, importation, taxation, packaging, distribution, sale, promotion and consumption of tobacco products. In addition, she is knowledgeable in matters pertaining to product liability, anti-illicit trade and government relations. As counsel for British American Tobacco based in London, UK, she advised global teams on multijurisdictional compliance, marketing and distribution initiatives. She played a pivotal role in developing regulatory strategies which minimized the impact on businesses of changing legislative regimes.

Most recently, Manon has advised clients operating in the pharmaceutical and consumer health industries in areas including advertising, reimbursement and pricing, health care compliance, product safety, clinical trials, anti-spam, access to information, and various other federal and provincial regulatory matters.

Manon obtained her BA and her JD from the University of Ottawa from which she graduated with honors.

Manon stated "I am passionate about the evolving cannabis industry, and keen to leverage my experience in the tobacco and pharma industries to support Cannabis Wheaton and it's team in the achievement of their strategic objectives."

Chuck Rifici, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Wheaton, commented "We believe there are many parallels between the cannabis, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries and although future recreational cannabis regulations are still in flux, Manon's previous experience will be invaluable to Cannabis Wheaton. We look forward to adding Manon's expertise to our team of industry leaders and look forward to her strategic guidance."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chuck Rifici, Chairman & CEO

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

Stay Connected

For more information about Cannabis Wheaton and our management team, please visit: http://www.cannabiswheaton.com, or follow us on Twitter @CannabisWheaton.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.

(604) 687-7130

Mario@skanderbegcapital.com

www.skanderbegcapital.com



Media:

Natali Tofiloski

(416) 655-1070

natali@themintagency.com



