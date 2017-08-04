sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,485 Euro		-0,027
-5,27 %
WKN: A2DRE4 ISIN: CA13765K1030 Ticker-Symbol: 3KF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,485
0,499
03.08.
0,478
0,50
03.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP
CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP0,485-5,27 %