Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Change in Pöyry's Group Executive Committee

PÖYRY PLC Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2017 at 8:20 a.m. (EEST)

Change in Pöyry's Group Executive Committee

Executive Vice President, Transformation and Strategy, Anja McAlister has asked to step down from Pöyry's Group Executive Committee for family reasons. She will move to the USA. Anja has made a major contribution to our ongoing transformation and will continue to support the President and CEO on this and other important strategic issues. She will continue to report directly to the President and CEO, Martin à Porta.

Following this change, which will be effective from 7 August 2017, Pöyry's Group Executive Committee is reduced to four members.

Members of the Pöyry PLC's Group Executive Committee as of 7 August 2017:

Martin à Porta , President and CEO, Chairman Regional Operations (acting), President Management Consulting Business Group (acting)

Richard Pinnock , Executive Vice President, President Energy Business Group and Global Sales and Project Management

Nicholas Oksanen , Executive Vice President, President Industry Business Group

Juuso Pajunen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

