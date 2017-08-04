sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,919 Euro		+0,029
+0,59 %
WKN: 910865 ISIN: FI0009006696 Ticker-Symbol: JP2 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POYRY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POYRY OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,929
5,061
08:16
04.08.2017 | 07:28
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Change in Pöyry's Group Executive Committee

PÖYRY PLC          Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2017 at 8:20 a.m. (EEST)

Change in Pöyry's Group Executive Committee

Executive Vice President, Transformation and Strategy, Anja McAlister has asked to step down from Pöyry's Group Executive Committee for family reasons. She will move to the USA. Anja has made a major contribution to our ongoing transformation and will continue to support the President and CEO on this and other important strategic issues. She will continue to report directly to the President and CEO, Martin à Porta.

Following this change, which will be effective from 7 August 2017, Pöyry's Group Executive Committee is reduced to four members.

Members of the Pöyry PLC's Group Executive Committee as of 7 August 2017:

  • Martin à Porta, President and CEO, Chairman Regional Operations (acting), President Management Consulting Business Group (acting)
  • Richard Pinnock, Executive Vice President, President Energy Business Group and Global Sales and Project Management
  • Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, President Industry Business Group
  • Juuso Pajunen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

More details of Pöyry's governance and management are available on www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com).

Additional information:
Martin à Porta, President & CEO
Tel. +358 10 33 22828

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)