Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry PLC's financial reporting and AGM in 2018

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2017 at 8.35 a.m. (EEST)

Pöyry PLC's financial reporting and AGM in 2018

Pöyry PLC will publish its financial information in 2018 as follows:

Financial statement release 2017: Friday 9 February 2018

Annual Review 2017: Thursday 15 February 2018 at the latest

Half year financial report January - June 2018: Thursday 9 August 2018

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 8 March 2018. Pöyry's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

