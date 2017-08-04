sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry PLC's financial reporting and AGM in 2018

Pöyry PLC          Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2017 at 8.35 a.m. (EEST)

Pöyry PLC's financial reporting and AGM in 2018

Pöyry PLC will publish its financial information in 2018 as follows:

Financial statement release 2017: Friday 9 February 2018
Annual Review 2017: Thursday 15 February 2018 at the latest
Half year financial report January - June 2018: Thursday 9 August 2018

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 8 March 2018. Pöyry's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



