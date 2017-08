The German PV equipment supplier expects to post a loss for this year, due to a €11 million compensation paid to Algerian company CEEG.

The German PV equipment supplier Centrotherm International AG has revised down its financial forecasts for this fiscal year. The company said it now expects to incur in a loss in 2017, due to €11 million compensation it had to pay to Algerian company CEEG for the project of solar module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...