The Swiss power electronics giant has been chosen by Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT to shore-up and stabilize parts of the grid to make them more amenable to intermittent power supply from renewables such as wind and solar.

ABB, the Switzerland-headquartered power electronics company, has won a $30 million contract to deliver grid stabilization and power control system technology to the German grid.

The intention of TenneT, the Dutch-German transmission system operator that awarded the contract, is to incorporate more intermittent energy from renewable sources into its grid, and to do this it needs a viable and state-of-the-art stabilization solution.

Enter ABB. The company is an established player in ...

