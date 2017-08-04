Rosetta Genomics Ltd.: Rosetta Genomics Announces Pricing of $2.73 Million Financing

PHILADELPHIA, PA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROSG), a genomic diagnostics company that improves treatment decisions by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to physicians, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 1,949,974 units, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share (or ordinary share equivalent in lieu thereof) and a warrant to purchase 0.5 ordinary share, at an effective purchase price of $1.40 per unit. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to Rosetta of approximately $2.73 million.

Rodman & Renshaw, a unit of H.C. Wainwright & Co., is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 9, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

The warrants to purchase an aggregate of 974,987 ordinary shares have an exercise price of $1.50 per ordinary share and will become exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Rosetta intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for its operations and for other general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment or refinancing of indebtedness or other corporate borrowings, working capital, intellectual property protection and enforcement, capital expenditures, investments, acquisitions or collaborations, research and development and product development.

The securities described above are being issued and sold pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee (the "SEC") and declared effective on August 3, 2017 (File No. 333-217765). The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone: (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta is pioneering the field of molecular diagnostics by offering rapid and accurate diagnostic information that enables physicians to make timelier and more informed treatment decisions to improve patient care. Rosetta has developed a portfolio of unique diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists and other specialists to help them deliver better care to their patients. RosettaGX Reveal™, a Thyroid microRNA Classifier for the diagnosis of cancer in thyroid nodules, as well as the full RosettaGX™ portfolio of cancer testing services are commercially available through the Company's Philadelphia, PA- and Lake Forest, CA-based CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified labs.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws). Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management of Rosetta and upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond Rosetta's control. Such statements can usually be identified by the use of words such as "may," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," or "estimate" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "would" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expected completion, timing and size of the public offering of units and Rosetta's expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and the effects of which can be difficult to predict. These risks include those associated with market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Rosetta's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Rosetta's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Rosetta does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Ken Berlin, President & CEO

(267) 298-1159

investors@rosettagx.com



