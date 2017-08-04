Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PulteGroup's Adjusted Diluted EPS Surged 27%

Research Desk Line-up: CalAtlantic Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PHM, following the Company's posting of its financial results on July 25, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's adjusted operating margin increased 80 basis points on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Residential Construction industry. Pro-TD has currently selected CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAA) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 27, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on CalAtlantic when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PHM; also brushing on CAA. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PHM

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CAA

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, PulteGroup's revenue increased 12.2% on a y-o-y basis to $2.02 billion from $1.80 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue was below analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion.

During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 360 basis points to 11% of home sale revenue from 14.6% of home sale revenue in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, adjusted SG&A decreased 260 basis points to 12% from 14.6% of home sales revenue in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 10.1%, from 10.6% in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 80 basis points to 11.4% from 10.6% in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PulteGroup's pre-tax income decreased 35.4% to $122.55 million from $189.58 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's adjusted pretax income increased 15.2% to $235.35 million from $204.30 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 37.1% compared to 37.9% in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's net income decreased 14.4% to $100.75 million on a y-o-y basis from $117.76 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 5.9% to 0.32 on a y-o-y basis from $0.34 in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's adjusted diluted EPS increased 27% to $0.47 on a y-o-y basis from $0.37 in Q2 FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.45.

Segment Details

Homebuilding - During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's home sale revenues increased 12.6% to $1.97 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's home sale gross margin decreased 410 basis points to 21.1% from 25.2% in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's home sale adjusted gross margin decreased 180 basis points to 23.4% from 25.2% in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PulteGroup's net new orders increased 12.3% to 6,395 homes from 5,697 homes in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's value of net new orders increased 22.9% to $2.63 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

For the reported quarter, PulteGroup's land sale revenue increased 60.2% to $7.93 million from $4.95 million in Q2 FY16.

Financial Services - During Q2 FY17, PulteGroup's financial services segment's revenue increased 9.7% to $47.28 million on a y-o-y basis from $43.08 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's pre-tax income increased 11% to $19 million on a y-o-y basis. The increase was primarily due to higher closing volumes in homebuilding operations and an increase in the average size of the loans the Company originated.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, PulteGroup's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash decreased 66.8% to $239.86 million from $723.25 million in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's accounts payable increased 55 basis points to $407.69 million from $405.46 million in Q4 FY16. In H1 FY17, PulteGroup's backlog increased 10.3% to 10,674 homes from 9,679 homes in H1 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company repurchased 12.8 million shares for $300 million.

Outlook

For Q3 FY17, PulteGroup is expecting gross margin to be 23.6% and for Q4 FY17 gross margin is expected to be 24.1%

For FY17, PulteGroup expects gross margin to be 23.7%, excluding the impact of the significant items recognized during Q2 FY17. The Company expects SG&A to be in the range of 11.7%-12% of revenue, excluding the impact of the significant items, for fiscal 2017.

For FY17, the Company estimates operating margin to be in the range of 11.7%-12%.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $25.29, slightly up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $25.20. A total volume of 5.09 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 5.06 million shares. PulteGroup's stock price surged 14.18% in the last three months, 18.96% in the past six months, and 20.37% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 37.60%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.02 and has a dividend yield of 1.42%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $7.63 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily