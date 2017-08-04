Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Cytokinetics Announces Positive Results for Phase-2 Clinical Trial of Omecamtiv Mecabril in Japanese Patients with Heart Failure

Research Desk Line-up: ImmunoGen Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CYTK. The Company announced on August 02, 2017, that the Phase-2 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecabril in Japanese patients with heart failure has met its pharmacokinetic primary endpoint and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in systolic ejection time (SET). Omecamtiv mecarbil, which is an under-development product and a novel investigational cardiac myosin activator that increases cardiac contractility, is being developed by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics for the potential treatment of heart failure. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 27, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on ImmunoGen when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CYTK; also brushing on IMGN. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CYTK

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=IMGN

The Japanese Phase-2 Clinical Trial

The Phase-2 trial was conducted to assess the pharmacokinetics of omecamtiv mecabril as well as its effect on cardiac function, safety, and tolerability in Japanese patients with chronic heart failure. The trial randomized 81 patients 1:1:1:1 to placebo, 25 mg of omecamtiv mecabril twice daily and two separate PK-based titration groups in which the dose of the activator could be increased from 25 to 37.5 mg or 50 mg, twice daily based on the pre-dose concentration at week 2.

According to Cytokinetics, patients received study drug for 16 weeks after randomization. The primary endpoint was to assess the plasma concentrations of omecamtiv mecarbil at weeks 2,4,12, and 16, and the area under the curve at week 8. The secondary endpoint of Phase-2 trials was to assess the change from baseline in SET measured by echocardiography at week 16.

What is Omecamtiv Mecabril?

Omecamtiv mecabril is a novel cardiac myosin activator, where cardiac myosin is the cytoskeletal motor protein in cardiac muscle that is directly responsible for converting chemical energy into the mechanical force resulting in cardiac contraction. Cardiac myosin activators are expected to accelerate the rate-limiting step of the myosin enzymatic cycle and shift the enzymatic cycle in favor of the force-producing state.

Q2 FY17 Results

Cytokinetics reported its Q2 FY17 results on August 02, 2017, where it reported total revenues of $3.1 million versus $5.8 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's net loss for the period was $29.1 million, up from $11.6 million loss in Q2 FY16. Cytokinetics raised $83 million in net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions from an underwritten public offering of 6,049,000 shares of common stock including the underwriter's exercise of their overallotment option.

The Company stated that results from VITALITY-AS are expected later in 2017, and the recently initiated two additional clinical trials of CK-212707 - one in ALS and one in elderly people with frailty - under the Company's collaboration with Astellas. The Company is advancing late-stage development of different first-in-class programs while also readying the potential registration and commercialization of tirasemtiv in North America and Europe.

Company Growth Prospects

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The Company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

The Company's lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator. It is the subject of VITALITY-ALS, an international Phase-3 clinical trial in patients with ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted the orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA in the US and orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $13.50, tumbling 10.00% from its previous closing price of $15.00. A total volume of 911.72 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 577.55 thousand shares. Cytokinetics' stock price soared 3.45% in the last one month, 23.29% in the past six months, and 11.57% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 11.11%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 613.64 and currently, has a market cap of $643.28 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily