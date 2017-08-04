Security Information and Event Management Market (2014-2022): Key Players are Dell, HP, IBM, LogRhythm, McAfee, SolarWinds, Splunk, Symantec, Trend Micro & Trustwave Holdings

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Security Information and Event Management Market by Product - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Security Information and Event Management Market is expected to reach $3,720 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023. The SIEM market for the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Security information and event management (SIEM) is a combination of security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM). It is an approach toward security management that provides real-time analysis of the security alerts by applications and network hardware. It deals with correlation of events, real-time monitoring, console view, and notifications. SIEM has the capability of data aggregation, alert production, correlation, pattern detection, forensic analysis, and others. It eliminates threats at a faster speed with instantaneous detection of suspicious activities and automatically responds to compliance and mitigation.

The global SIEM market is segmented based on product, enterprise size, vertical, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into solution and services. As per enterprise size, it is classified into large, medium, and small enterprise. Based on vertical, the global SIEM industry is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); government; IT & telecom; healthcare; retail; utilities; and others. Based on geography, itis studied across four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned



Dell Emc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Ibm Corporation

Logrhythm, Inc.

Mcafee Llc.

Solarwinds, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Executive Summary



Chapter 3 - Market Overview

Chapter 4 - Global Security Informationa and Event Management Market, By Product



Chapter 5 - Global Security Informationa and Event Management Market, By Enterprise Size

Chapter 6 - Global Security Informationa and Event Management Market, By Vertical

Chapter 7 - Global Security Informationa and Event Management Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 - Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zgfgwd/security

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716