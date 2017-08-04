sprite-preloader
Multi-touch Screen Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2023 - Surge in Investment from Corporate Users

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Multi-touch Screen Market by technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global multi-touch screen market was valued at $6 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023. Multi-touch screens are an update to the single touch screen technology. Unlike single touch technology in which operator can chose a single point, move, click, and slide with a single finger or one touch stylus, multi-touch technologies can distinguish between numerous touch inputs on a single screen and respond accordingly.

Smartphones and tablets, multi-touch screens are used in tabletop PCs, such as Microsoft's SurfaceTM. Moreover, they are used in display walls in public places to create interactive multi-person involvements. These screens are available in laptops that are pre-installed with touch-supported operating systems such as Windows 8.

Increase in number of electronic display devices, rise in trend of retail & media applications, and surge in investment from corporate users boost the market growth. However, factors such as lack of availability of raw material and high cost of these panels restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in investment for multi-touch displays for emerging applications is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

Companies Mentioned




  • Apple Inc.
  • Hp Development Company, L.P.
  • 3M
  • Gesturetek
  • Displax
  • Immersion Corporation
  • Fujitsu
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Tpk Holding Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Executive Summary

Chapter 3 - Market Overview

Chapter 4 - Multi-Touch Screen Market, By Technology

Chapter 5 - Multi-Touch Screen Market, By Application

Chapter 6 - Multi-Touch Screen Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 - Related Industry Insigths

Chapter 8 - Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9lshr/multitouch

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire