Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):
Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext
Market segment : segment C
ISIN Code: FR0011471135
website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|
Total of shares composing
|
Total of brut(1) voting
|
Total of net(2) voting
|January 1st, 2017
|8 732 648
|10 410 050
|10 407 550
|February 28, 2017
|8 732 648
|10 395 830
|10 393 330
|March 31, 2017
|8 734 698
|10 351 950
|10 349 450
|April 19, 2017
|11 740 648(3)
|13 303 800
|13 301 300
|April 30, 2017
|11 743 148(4)
|13 303 549
|13 301 049
|May 31, 2017
|11 744 148(4)
|13 304 550
|13 302 050
|June 30, 2017
|11 744 448(4)
|13 298 756
|13 296 256
|July 31,2017
|11 744 448
|13 300 266
|13 297 766
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares
(3) The number of shares and voting rights raised following the issuance of 3 000 000 new shares (cf. Note d'opération Visa n°17-161 available on the Company's website)
(4) The number of shares increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005461/en/
Contacts:
ERYTECH Pharma