An information brochure regarding the proposed shares redemption program of Black Earth Farming Ltd by way of a split and mandatory redemption procedure is as of today available for download from the company's website: www.blackearthfarming.com.



The Annual General Meeting will resolve on the proposed redemption program and will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.



For further information, please contact:



Richard Warburton, Chief Executive Officer, + 7 985 208 24 01, richard.warburton@BlackEarthFarming



This is information that Black Earth Farming Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO set out above, at 17:00 a.m. CEST on 4 August 2017.



About the Company:



"Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company that until recently operated in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Company has recently sold its agricultural land assets and the board has proposed to distribute the proceeds from the sale and remaining funds to its shareholders and thereafter to liquidate the company.



Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640375