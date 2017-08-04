Prebiotics Ingredients Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2023: Key Players are Beneo Gmbh, Cargill, E.I. Du Pont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji & Royal Cosun

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global prebiotics ingredients market is estimated to reach $8,621 million by 2023, from was $4,000 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2023.
Prebiotics are fiber compounds that cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body. They serve as food ingredients that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms, such as lactobacilli and bifidobacterial, and inhibit the growth of pathogens, improve digestion and immunity, and produce valuable vitamins. Prebiotics are not only resistant to body enzymes and acids, but are highly stable and remain unaffected by high-temperature exposure and long-term storage; thus, they are added to every type of food, drinks, and supplements. Prebiotics can be extracted and concentrated from fruits & vegetables such as garlic, asparagus, artichokes, leek, and onion among others and can also be produced commercially.
For instance, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) prebiotics are produced by combining the sugars found in milk that simulate the structure of prebiotics naturally present in breast milk. Prebiotics are added to pre-packaged food & beverages such as yoghurt, cereals, bread, snack bars, and sports drinks. In addition, these are added to dietary supplements or can be taken as a suppliant in the form of pastilles, tablets, or powders. They are also added to animal's feed such as poultry, fodder, and forage.
- Beneo Gmbh
- Cargill Incorporated
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
- Frieslandcampina
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Samyang Genex
- Nexira
- Beghin Meiji
- Royal Cosun
- Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Overview
Chapter 4. Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Ingredients
Chapter 5. Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Application
Chapter 6. Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Geography
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
