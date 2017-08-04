Prebiotics Ingredients Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2023: Key Players are Beneo Gmbh, Cargill, E.I. Du Pont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji & Royal Cosun

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Prebiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredients - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global prebiotics ingredients market is estimated to reach $8,621 million by 2023, from was $4,000 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2023.



Prebiotics are fiber compounds that cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body. They serve as food ingredients that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms, such as lactobacilli and bifidobacterial, and inhibit the growth of pathogens, improve digestion and immunity, and produce valuable vitamins. Prebiotics are not only resistant to body enzymes and acids, but are highly stable and remain unaffected by high-temperature exposure and long-term storage; thus, they are added to every type of food, drinks, and supplements. Prebiotics can be extracted and concentrated from fruits & vegetables such as garlic, asparagus, artichokes, leek, and onion among others and can also be produced commercially.



For instance, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) prebiotics are produced by combining the sugars found in milk that simulate the structure of prebiotics naturally present in breast milk. Prebiotics are added to pre-packaged food & beverages such as yoghurt, cereals, bread, snack bars, and sports drinks. In addition, these are added to dietary supplements or can be taken as a suppliant in the form of pastilles, tablets, or powders. They are also added to animal's feed such as poultry, fodder, and forage.



Companies Mentioned



Beneo Gmbh

Cargill Incorporated

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Frieslandcampina

Ingredion Incorporated

Samyang Genex

Nexira

Beghin Meiji

Royal Cosun

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Overview



Chapter 4. Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Ingredients



Chapter 5. Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Application

Chapter 6. Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Geography



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mh7vz8/prebiotics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716