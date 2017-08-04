Regulatory News:
Carmila (Paris:CARM):
CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of real voting
|
Theoretical number of
|31 July 2017
|135.060.029
|135.049.999
|135.060.029
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of 810.360.174 €
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005499/en/
Contacts:
CARMILA