CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Number of real voting

rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 July 2017 135.060.029 135.049.999 135.060.029

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of 810.360.174 €

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

