Automotive Adhesives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2023: Key Players are Henkel, Bostik, 3M Company, Dow Chemical, Sika Ag, H.B. Fuller, Ppg Industries, Illinois Tool Works, Jowat Ag & Solvay

The "Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive adhesives market size was valued at $3,771 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2023, to reach $5,459 million by 2023.



Adhesives are lightweight components used to bind most composites and plastic materials. They are known for improving stress distribution and joining the similar & dissimilar substrates (steel and aluminum parts) to reduce vehicle weight. Adhesive is the most versatile bonding agent available today and are used by vehicle manufacturers to make cars lighter and tougher. Moreover, adhesives are made from precise blends of synthetic rubber elastomers, resins, and additives such as photo initiators and stabilizers, which enhance the characteristics of automotive adhesives. In addition, automobile manufacturers bind aluminum and composites so that vehicle parts are intact even at high speed and pressure. Adhesives do not lose strength and hence are used for these applications.



Automotive adhesives exhibit multiple applications in the automobile industry by enhancing the design and infrastructure of vehicles. Adhesives are deployed to fabricate rubber, metal, glass, and plastics together during the manufacture of automobiles. They inhibit the ingress of salt, dirt, and water in the car body shell. Moreover, they improve the vehicle body stiffness & durability and provide improved crash performance. In addition, use of adhesives at multiple stages of production of an automobile has significantly driven the market growth. Adhesives are used for direct glazing, which improves the rigidity of vehicles. They are deployed on the production line, which results in cost reduction and savings. Therefore, adhesives have significantly improved the fuel efficiency of automobiles and provide enhanced performance, which is a key driver of the automotive industry.

Companies Mentioned



Henkel & Co. Kgaa

Bostik S.A

3M Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Sika Ag

H.B. Fuller

Ppg Industries

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Jowat Ag

Solvay S.A



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Executive Summary

Chapter 3 - Market Overview

Chapter 4 - Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Resin Type



Chapter 5 - Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Technology



Chapter 6 - Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type



Chapter 7 - Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Application



Chapter 8 - Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Geography



Chapter 9 - Company Profiles



