NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 29, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against IntelliPharmaCeutics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 14, 2016 and July 26, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-ipci/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 29, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

IntelliPharmaCeutics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company failed to perform human abuse testing to support the New Drug Application ("NDA") for Rexista; (ii) the Company failed to include studies conducted to support Rexista's label claims regarding human abuse by various pathways; (iii) the Company was not submitting data to sufficiently support approval of the NDA; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, IntelliPharmaCeutics' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

