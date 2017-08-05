NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 26, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2014 and November 3, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Foundation Medicine and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fmi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 26, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Foundation Medicine and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the likelihood that the Company would be approved for reimbursement of its tumor tests by Medicare; (ii) the Company's progress in doing so; (iii) the Company's robust 2015 financial guidance; (iv) the assumption of Medicare approval on which its 2015 guidance was based; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Foundation's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447