DEADLINE MONDAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Roche Holding AG and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Roche Holding AG ("Roche" or the "Company") (OTCQX: RHHBY) for possible violations of federal securities laws from March 2, 2017 through June 5, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Roche shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm by the August 7, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Roche issued materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that the combination of its breast cancer drug, Perjeta, and its older treatment, Herceptin, is only marginally more successful than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer; and that, as a result, Roche,s statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Roche's stock price fell materially, causing investors harm according to the Complaint.

